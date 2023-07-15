Meta admits it’s blocking EU users from joining Threads through a VPN

HomeTech NewsMeta admits it's blocking EU users from joining Threads through a VPN

Meta has officially confirmed it is blocking European Union citizens from using a VPN in order to join Threads.

Recently, EU users began to notice they were suddenly unable to post on the new social media platform. Industry analyst Matt Navarra reached out to Meta to figure out what’s going on. In a statement given to Navarra, the tech giant admitted to taking extended “measures to prevent people [in EU] countries [from] accessing Threads,” which apparently includes blocking the use of VPNs that people often use to bypass online access restrictions.

