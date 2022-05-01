Met Eireann weather forecasters predict dramatic change this week

Met Eireann weather forecasters have predicted a dramatic change for later this week.

Temperatures will rise with welcome sunny spells also on their way.

Today will be cloudy with just a few bright spells.

Rainy showers will turn heavier in the afternoon with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

Tonight will be mainly dry with some patches of drizzle.

Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with some mist and fog.

Here is the forecast for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow: “Bank-holiday Monday will start fairly cloudy in the morning with scattered showers breaking up the cloud during the afternoon, allowing some better sunny intervals to develop. Highs of 13 to 15 degrees, in light northerly or variable breezes.

Tomorrow night: “Well scattered showers will continue, especially in the east but that will be mixed with some clear spells overnight also. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees generally, but holding a little cooler in the northwest. Mist and fog will form, becoming dense in parts of the east as light variable winds fall calm at times.

Tuesday: “Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the east, the showers will be more isolated in the west with good dry intervals hand occasional brighter spells in the west. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in light northwesterly or variable winds.

Tuesday night: ” It will remain mostly cloudy overnight with further bands of scattered showers extending from the northwest. A mild night with lowest temperatures not dropping below 9 to 11 degrees, while some mist and fog will develop once again in just light west to northwest breezes.

Wednesday: “Scattered light showers in the morning will tend to fizzle out by the middle of the day becoming drier and brighter during the afternoon with long sunny intervals developing. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Wednesday night: “Cloud will quickly extend from the west early in the night with patchy outbreaks of rain following later in the night. Another mild one with lowest temperatures not dropping below 8 to 11 degrees with some mist and fog patches developing in light west to southwest breezes.

Thursday: “A mostly cloud damp start will clear to sunny spells and showers by afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Further outlook: “There is a bit more uncertainty towards Friday and the weekend, but current indications are that high pressure to the south of Ireland will steer up some further spells and rain on Friday night with drier brighter conditions settling in for the weekend, with highs in the upper teens or even touching 20 degrees at times.”

