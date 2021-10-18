Met Eireann weather forecast washout week with heavy rain on the way

The coming week is set to be a complete wash out as persistent rain moves in, according to Met Eireann’s five-day forecast.

Temperatures are due to rise up to 20 degrees in some areas early on in the week before colder conditions arrive later on.

On Monday “rain and drizzle will be persistent for a time over the north and east early in the morning but will become patchier elsewhere.

“Most areas will become dry by early afternoon with just isolated patches of mist and drizzle being confined to the northwest mostly.

“A few brighter spells are possible elsewhere however it will remain generally cloudy.”

Tuesday will bring the rain once more, and it looks likely to be “blustery with outbreaks of rain”.

It’ll turn more showery during the afternoon with lengthy dry periods developing and some sunny intervals, the best of these in the east.

Temperatures will be very mild ranging from 16 to 19 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

After a relatively clear afternoon, there will be “another spell of heavy rain is possible in the south and west by evening”.

Highest temperatures will be between 10 to 13 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong at times on Atlantic coasts.

“Showery outbreaks of rain on Wednesday night with the best of any dry and clear weather across northern counties.

“A chilly night with lowest temperatures of around 2 to 6 degrees with moderate northwest breezes developing.”

Highest temperatures will range from around 10 to 13 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty northerly winds.

The Irish forecaster’s current forecast for the end of the week states: “It is expected to be mainly dry on Friday with bright spells and just a few passing light showers. Maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

“Early indications suggest it will turn unsettled again for the weekend with wet and windy weather spreading from the Atlantic.”

