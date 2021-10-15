Met Eireann weather forecast sudden change over weekend

Met Eireann forecasters are warning of a sudden change over the weekend that will bring wet and windy conditions.

The country will be hit with heavy downpours and powerful gusts as the weather takes a dramatic turn.

Sunday night will bring strong winds, with the unsettled weather set to continue into next week.

Today will be dry with sunny spells, becoming cloudier later on.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

Tonight will bring scattered outbreaks of drizzle with mist and fog likely.

More persistent rain and fresher winds will develop in the southwest around dawn.

Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Here is the forecast for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow: “A wet day with a spell of rain spreading from the southwest through the morning, reaching northeastern counties in the afternoon.

“Breezy too, with moderate southeast winds, fresh at times.

“Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Tomorrow night: “Becoming drier and clearer in many places early in the night as rain clears northeastwards with just some patches of light rain or drizzle lingering.

“Winds easing to a light to moderate southwest breeze allowing some pockets of mist or fog to form.

“Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Sunday: “ A mild day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

“Cloudier conditions will bring some patchy drizzle, but there will be a good deal of dry weather.

“Light to moderate southwest winds will back southerly.

“Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.

Sunday night: “ Turning wet and breezy with rain spreading from the southwest to all areas, reaching the northeast towards dawn.

“Southerly winds will increase fresh to strong.

“Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Monday: “Breezy and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain.

“Mild for the time of year with highest temperatures of 15 to 17 or 18 degrees in moderate to fresh winds.

Further outlook: “Tuesday will continue mild and will likely be breezy at times with further rainfall.

“Continuing unsettled into midweek.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter