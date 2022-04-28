Met Eireann weather forecast more sun for Dublin before major bank holiday change

Dubliners have a couple more days to enjoy the sunshine before the May bank holiday brings persistent rain.

Today will be dry with sunny spells and cloud, and there will be a chance of a light isolated shower.

The highest temperatures will be from 11 to 13 degrees.

Tonight will be cold with the mercury plummeting to as low as 1 degree.

Tomorrow will start off dry and bright with hazy spells of sunshine that will continue throughout the day with temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

While there is no further forecast for Dublin, here is what the national outlook says:

Friday night

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “Cloud will spread from the west to most regions in the first half of the night. Most areas will be dry however some light rain or drizzle will develop in the west and northwest.

“Light variable winds, becoming southerly overnight. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, coolest in the southeast.

Saturday

“A cloudy or overcast day with rain spreading from the northwest where it will persist for much of the day. Away from the north, any rain will be mostly light, and southern areas are likely to escape with a mostly dry day.

“Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 or 16 degrees, mildest in the south, with light to moderate southwest winds.

Saturday night

“Staying cloudy overnight with scattered falls of light rain or drizzle. Misty in parts, with hill fog likely. A mild night with temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Light westerly breezes.

Sunday

“Another mostly cloudy day with showers. Turning drier in the evening with the chance of a late sunny spell. Light to moderate northerly breezes. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

Sunday night

“Mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle, and limited clear spells. Some mist or hill fog is likely. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with a light northerly breeze.”

