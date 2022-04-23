Met Eireann weather forecast ‘lengthy spells’ of spring sunshine for Dublin

Sun is set to shine down on Dublin as Met Eireann has issued an amazing forecast for the weekend.

Mild and dry conditions will continue as high pressure remains positioned close to Ireland, the national forecaster said.

Today will be a dry and bright day with long sunny spells and temperatures ranging from 13 to 16 degrees.

Read more:Mob boss Daniel Kinahan cocaine empire imploding amid crackdown on partners

Dry conditions will continue into the night with clear spells and patchy cloud with the lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Tomorrow will be another glorious day with “lengthy spells of spring sunshine” and the chance of a few stray showers. Top temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees.

Another dry night is expected tomorrow with long clear spells and just patchy cloud with the lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

Here is what the national outlook says:

Monday

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “It is expected to be another mainly dry day on Monday with sunny spells and variable cloud. There is just the small chance of a few light showers breaking out. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, coolest along eastern coasts with light to moderate east to northeast winds.

“A cold night on Monday night with mostly clear skies and light easterly breezes. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees generally but a little less cold at the coast.

Tuesday

“Another largely dry and bright day is forecast with sunny spells. However, a few showers are expected to break out during the day. Maximum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a light or moderate easterly breeze.

“Any showers will die out on Tuesday evening to leave it dry overnight with long clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in light east or variable breezes.

Wednesday

“Sunny spells and variable cloud cover on Wednesday with just the small chance of a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees, coolest along the east coast in a moderate east wind. Dry overnight with long clear spells and light winds. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.”

Read more:Outrage as Ed Sheeran Croke Park gigs coach parking moved further away from venue

Read more: Gardai launch witness appeal after woman seriously assaulted in wooded area

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.