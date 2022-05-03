Met Eireann weather forecast hottest day of the year so far for Dublin signalling the arrival of summer

Slather on some sunscreen as Met Eireann has forecasted the hottest day of the year so far for Dublin.

The mercury will hit a scorching 19 degrees on Friday with high pressure bringing sunshine and dry weather with light breezes.

Today will be mostly cloudy with some possible showers but there will be bright and sunny spells.

However, patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop later in the evening.

It will be mild and humid with highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.

Cloudy conditions will continue into the night with scattered falls of rain and drizzle.

There will be hill mist and coastal fog too with temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Tomorrow will see temperatures jump to as hot as 18 degrees with cloud and patchy rain or drizzle in the morning.

But the afternoon and evening will bring sunshine and it will be mild and humid with the highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees.

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “[It will be] mild or rather warm, but rather mixed before settling down from this weekend.”

Here is the national outlook:

Wednesday night

The forecaster continued: “Mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with some mist and fog patches also, in just light westerly breezes.

Thursday

“Mostly cloudy with a little showery rain through the day, but with longer drier spells too. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, mildest and brightest across the east and south of the country, in no more than moderate southwesterly winds.

“Outbreaks of rain will push down from the northwest on Thursday night. Mild and humid with temperatures holding in the low double digits.

Friday

“Any lingering overnight rain will soon clear, and it will brighten up with sunshine and scattered showers following, all in moderate northwest breezes. Highest temperatures of 13 to 19 degrees, best values away from the northwest and west of the country.

Weekend

“High pressure will make for a fairly pleasant outlook into the coming weekend. It will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just light breezes. Rather warm too.

