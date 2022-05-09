Met Eireann weather forecast heavy rain and gusty winds to batter Dublin

Heavy showers and strong winds are set to hit Dublin with a weather expert warning of possible flooding.

A band of rain is set to spread over the capital with windy weather bringing the possibility of localised flooding, Weather Alerts Ireland warned.

Today will start off with some patchy light rain or drizzle which will turn into showery rain before noon.

The afternoon will see scattered showers but some of the showers may be heavy during the evening.

It will be a breezy day with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, increasing to strong at times. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells and just isolated showers and the lows of 9 or 10 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a breezy day with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, heavy at times. Highest temperatures of around 16 degrees in a fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly wind.

While there is no further forecast for Dublin, here is what the national outlooks says:

Tuesday night

“Continuing breezy early on Tuesday night, with clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the northwest.

“Overnight, winds will ease and showers will become isolated, however cloud will increase in the south and rain may move into southern coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with fresh and gusty southwesterly winds easing light to moderate by morning.

Wednesday

“Any rain near the south coast will clear during Wednesday morning and otherwise there will be sunny spells and scattered showers.

“The showers will be most frequent over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees, mildest in the southeast, in a mostly moderate west to northwest breeze.

Wednesday night

“Clear spells and isolated showers early on but becoming cloudier overnight with patchy light rain in coastal parts of the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with light west to southwest winds.

Thursday

“Mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain in the west and north, but largely dry elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

Thursday night

“Continuing mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest, but otherwise dry. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

Friday

“Little change expected on Friday, with a good deal of dry but rather cloudy weather and showers in the west and northwest. Milder than Thursday though, with highs of 13 to 18 degrees, mildest in the southeast.”

