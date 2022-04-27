Met Eireann weather forecast gorgeous sunny spells for Dublin before weekend ‘uncertainty’

The glorious weather is set to continue but one expert said that the weekend could bring a big change.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather said: “Uncertainty around Saturday remains but risk of rain has increased. Amounts and timing are different across models.”

However, Dublin will still enjoy a week of gorgeous sunshine and mild temperatures.

Today will be sunny with temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

It’ll be dry and mostly clear tonight with the lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees. Some mist and fog patches are expected to develop towards dawn but will quickly clear away with the rising sun.

Another wonderful sunny and mostly dry day tomorrow with the highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

While there is no further forecast for Dublin, this is what the national outlook says:

Thursday night

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “Dry, clear and cold overnight. Mist and fog patches will form again with light breezes or near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees.

Friday

“No change on Friday, another dry and sunny start to the day. Once again, cloud will bubble up along with an isolated light shower. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light variable breezes.

Friday night

“Overnight temperatures on Friday night will generally range 1 to 5 degrees but a little milder in the northwest as cloud builds in during the night.

Saturday

“We’ll see a change on Saturday, it’ll be a largely cloudy day with light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light variable breezes, the higher values in the east this time and it won’t be cold overnight, temperatures will stop falling at 7 to 9 degrees.

Sunday

“A few showers on Sunday too with light variable breezes and temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.”

