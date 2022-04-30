Met Eireann weather forecast: Dublin to be hit with heavy downpours for Bank Holiday weekend

Met Eireann have predicted a wet and miserable Bank Holiday weekend.

It’s the bad news nobody wanted as people make their way to holiday homes and caravans around the country.

Dublin is to be hit with heavy downpours for the entire weekend.

Read more:Young Finglas boxer hails tight-knit community after winning European Championship

Today will see persistent showers with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Tonight will be cloudy with rain getting more consistent towards the morning. There will be patches of mist with lowest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees

Here is the forecast for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow: “Sunday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, along with some heavier, showery bursts at times during the afternoon. Gradually turning drier and brighter by evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, in light variable breezes.”

Tomorrow night: “Sunday night will be mostly dry with variable cloud and some clear spells, as isolated patches of light rain or drizzle in the south and west tend to fizzle out. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with some mist and fog patches forming in light variable winds, or calm conditions.

Monday: “Bank-holiday Monday will start fairly cloudy in the morning with patchy outbreaks of rain. Some scattered showers will develop throughout the afternoon, breaking up the cloud and allowing some bright or sunny intervals to develop by evening. Highs of 13 to 17 degrees, in light northerly breezes.

Monday night: Scattered showers and clear spells overnight. Lowest temperature of 5 to 10 degrees, coolest in the northwest. Mist and fog will form, becoming dense in places as light variable winds fall calm at times.

Tuesday: “Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the east, drier and occasionally brighter in the west. Highest temperature of 12 to 16 degrees in light northwesterly or variable winds.

Tuesday night: “Showers continuing overnight in eastern coastal counties, while drier with long clear spells elsewhere. Coolest in the west with lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees, while some mist and fog will develop once again in just light northwesterly breezes.

Wednesday: “Showers may persist near eastern coasts on Wednesday with drier, brighter conditions and long sunny spells developing elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly light northwesterly winds.

Further outlook: “Current indications suggest high pressure will keep our weather fairly settled towards the end of the week with just some coastal showers at times. Quite pleasant too with sunny spells and highs in the mid to high teens, while the winds remain mostly light.”

Read More:Keith Barry on the career he abandoned for brain hacking

Read More: Irish rugby star Frankie Sheahan reveals lightbulb moment that changed his life

For all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox every day, sign up for our free newsletter.