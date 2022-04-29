Met Eireann weather forecast: Dublin to be drenched one day this weekend

This morning will be clear with hazy sunny spells before clouds begin to travel eastwards to make for an overcast evening.

Highest temperatures will be between 13 to 17 degrees.

However, the umbrella may be needed on Saturday as “persistent rain” will take hold in many areas.

Sunday will be a little drier with only outbreaks of rain but it will remain overcast.

Met Eireann’s forecast for today reads: “Early mist and fog patches and any grass frost will clear quickly this morning. Some hazy sunny spells will develop for a time, but cloud will gradually build from the west extending eastwards across the country by early evening.

“A little light drizzle may develop along western coasts later. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with light variable breezes.”

The night’s will continue be cold with the mercury dropping to as low as 3 degrees.

The forecast reads: “A few clear spells in the east at first but generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in many western parts by morning. Light variable winds or calm conditions in most areas. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees.”

The full forecast for the bank holiday is below:

Saturday

Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy or overcast day with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Some persistent and heavy rain is likely to develop over Ulster, but parts of the southwest will have good dry periods. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, with southwest winds; fresh in the north and light or moderate in southern parts.

Saturday night will be mainly cloudy with scattered falls of rain or drizzle. Misty in parts, with hill fog likely. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Moderate, locally fresh, southwest winds will become light westerly.

Sunday

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day to start with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Gradually turning drier from the north during the afternoon and evening with a chance of some late sunny spells in the north of the country. Light variable breezes. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, mildest in any late sunny spells in the northwest.

Sunday night will be mostly dry with variable cloud and some clear spells leading to some mist and fog patches forming. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with very light winds or calm conditions.

Monday

Bank-holiday Monday will bring a good deal of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals with some scattered light showers. Highs of 13 to a rather warm 17 degrees, in light breezes.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be a little cooler in general with light northerly breezes bringing in a few light showers and variable often a good deal of cloud cover.

Rest of next week

Current indications suggest it will turn a bit warmer again for Wednesday and Thursday with variable cloud cover, some nice sunny spells, just a few showers and very light winds.

