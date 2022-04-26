Met Eireann weather forecast chilly conditions with subzero temperatures for Dublin

Met Eireann has warned of a massive temperature swing as the nights will be hit by subzero temperatures.

Daytime temperatures will remain at a pleasant mid-teens but the mercury is set to plummet to as low as -1 degrees after dusk.

It will be largely dry and sunny this morning with the odd shower from the east.

Cloud will “bubble up” towards the afternoon with a few light showers and the highest temperatures will be of 11 to 14 degrees.

Tonight will be cold and dry with the mercury hitting the lows of 0 to 5 degrees under long, clear spells.

Tomorrow will start off dry and sunny but will become cloudier later in the morning and some showers will break out in the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 11 to 13 degrees.

While there is no further forecast for Dublin, here is what the national outlook says:

Wednesday night

“Dry and mostly clear overnight apart from the odd shower. Chilly as well with lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees in light breezes. Some mist and fog patches will develop.

Thursday

“A cloudier day than previous days but there will still be some sunny spells. Staying mostly dry with just the odd passing shower. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in mostly light easterly breezes.

Thursday night

“Dry, clear and chilly overnight. Mist and fog patches will form again with light breezes or near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees.

Friday

“Another dry and sunny start to the day. Once again, cloud will bubble up along with a few light showers.

“Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in mostly light easterly breezes. Overnight, lowest temperatures will generally range 1 to 5 degrees but a little milder in the northwest as cloud builds in during the night.

Saturday

“A largely cloudy day with a few outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light variable breezes.”

