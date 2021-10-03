Met Eireann warns of nasty ‘blustery’ conditions today with heavy showers expected

Met Eireann weather forecasters have warned of nasty, wet conditions for the coming week.

Today will see a mix of sunny spells and frequent showers, some of which will be heavy in the Dublin area.

Highest temperatures will be between 13 to 15 degrees.

Met Eireann’s forecast read: “Today will be blustery with a mix of sunny spells and frequent showers, some of which will be heavy.

“Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, easing in the afternoon.”

“Showers will mostly die out early in the night with drier and clearer conditions developing. Just the chance of the odd shower overnight.

“Chilly with lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, in light to moderate southwest winds.”

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers.

Met Eireann’s forecast read: “Monday morning will bring a mix of sunshine and showers, the showers will be most frequent along western coasts.

“Early in the afternoon, rain will extend over the southern half of the country, becoming heavy at times.

“Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.”

