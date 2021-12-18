Met Eireann issues weather warning as hazardous conditions to hit

Met Eireann has issued a weather warning for six counties.

A Status Yellow fog warning is in place for Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Meath, Offaly, and Westmeath

A forecaster warned: “Areas of dense fog will form tonight in near calm conditions and will be slow to lift on Sunday morning. Poor visibility will lead to hazardous travelling conditions.”

The warning is in place from 9 pm tonight to 12 pm on Sunday.

