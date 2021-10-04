Met Eireann issues urgent weather warning for one county as heavy rain and floods on the way

Met Eireann has issued an urgent weather warning as heavy rain and flood will hit one country.

A Status Yellow alert for rain is in place for Co Wicklow.

The warning will be valid from 6 pm tonight until 4 am tomorrow.

A forecaster said: “Heavy rain expected this evening and early tonight with the risk of spot flooding, especially on hills and near coasts.”

Here is the forecast for the next few days:

Tonight

“Outbreaks of rain will continue over east Leinster early tonight, heavy at times with the risk of localised flooding continuing. The rain may affect the southeast of Ulster too for a time, but will clear into the Irish Sea overnight, with scattered showers and clear spells following from the northwest.

“Moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds will be strong at times in the east. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Tomorrow

“A bright start tomorrow with scattered showers and sunny spells. Becoming mostly dry by afternoon as showers gradually become lighter and more isolated through the day.

“A blustery day with moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds, easing later. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

Tomorrow night

“Tuesday night: A largely dry night with long clear spells to start, though cloud will begin to build from the Atlantic overnight, bringing outbreaks of light rain to western coasts by morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light southwest to west winds.

Wednesday

“Generally cloudy on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west spreading eastwards across the country through the morning and afternoon.

“The rain will be most persistent over the northern half of the country, where it will occasionally turn heavy.

“A milder day with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate southerly winds.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter