HomeLatest newsIrelandMet Eireann issues triple weather warning with thunderstorms and flooding to batter...

Met Eireann issues triple weather warning with thunderstorms and flooding to batter Ireland

Latest newsIreland

Published on

By Brian Adam
0 weather wanringpng.png
0 weather wanringpng.png
- Advertisement -

Met Eireann has issued three weather warnings as heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flooding will batter parts of Ireland.

A Status Yellow rain warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, and Kerry from 1pm today until 10am tomorrow. There will be “spells of heavy rain at times, heaviest in coastal and mountainous areas. Localised flooding and isolated thunderstorms possible”.

[mb_related_posts1]

A separate yellow rain alert has been issued for Cork which will come into effect at 6pm this evening and will be in place until 12 noon tomorrow. A third yellow warning has been issued for Waterford which will be valid from 10pm tonight until 2pm tomorrow.

Read more:‘Thundery’ rain bursts and flooding to hammer Dublin

WATCH: Charlie Bird ‘truly humbled’ as he triumphantly reaches summit of Croagh Patrick as thousands take part in fundraiser

Ireland will be hammered by miserable conditions this week as a a new low-pressure system will bring a band of rain over the country

Today will start off dry with sunny spells and isolated showers in Dublin. It’ll be dry for most of the day with some hazy sunshine and temperatures will be a mild 17 degrees.

But a big change will hit tonight as “heavy thundery” bursts of rain will bring spot flooding with the lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Overnight rain will clear eastwards tomorrow followed by sunny spells and scattered heavy showers for the rest of the day.

[mb_related_posts2]

It will be breezy too with the highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.

Read next:

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

The Motorola moto g42 arrives in Spain: great battery and 50MP camera for €229

The phone moto g42 It can already be bought in Spain. This...
Huawei

Huawei Band 7 arrives as the brand’s thinnest bracelet to date and with 24/7 health control

Already surpassing the year since the launch of its predecessor, Huawei finally surprises us...
Tech News

Facebook Watch could be removed from Apple TV, according to reports

Through various platforms for smart TVs, Facebook Watch is the presence of Meta's social...
Photoshop

Meet Carl Gauss: The King of Blurring Images and the True Genius behind Photoshop

Even if...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.