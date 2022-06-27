Met Eireann issues triple weather warning with thunderstorms and flooding to batter Ireland

- Advertisement -

Met Eireann has issued three weather warnings as heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flooding will batter parts of Ireland.

A Status Yellow rain warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, and Kerry from 1pm today until 10am tomorrow. There will be “spells of heavy rain at times, heaviest in coastal and mountainous areas. Localised flooding and isolated thunderstorms possible”.

A separate yellow rain alert has been issued for Cork which will come into effect at 6pm this evening and will be in place until 12 noon tomorrow. A third yellow warning has been issued for Waterford which will be valid from 10pm tonight until 2pm tomorrow.

Ireland will be hammered by miserable conditions this week as a a new low-pressure system will bring a band of rain over the country

Today will start off dry with sunny spells and isolated showers in Dublin. It’ll be dry for most of the day with some hazy sunshine and temperatures will be a mild 17 degrees.

But a big change will hit tonight as “heavy thundery” bursts of rain will bring spot flooding with the lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Overnight rain will clear eastwards tomorrow followed by sunny spells and scattered heavy showers for the rest of the day.

It will be breezy too with the highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.

