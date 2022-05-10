Met Eireann issues miserable weather forecast for Dublin before 20 degree scorcher

Wet and windy weather will dominate Dublin but there’s a welcome change on the way.

Although the next few days will see some showers and gusty winds, the weekend will bring the highs of a sweltering 20 degrees.

Today will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers which will occasionally turn heavy.

The highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees are expected in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.

Similar conditions will continue into the night with the lowest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, easing later in the night.

Tomorrow will see a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells tomorrow, though scattered showers will occur at times. The highest temperatures will be 15 or 16 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Although there is no further forecast for Dublin, here is what the national outlook says:

Wednesday night

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “Generally dry with long clear spells, though there will be isolated showers in the west and northwest. Cloud will increase from the Atlantic towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light westerly winds.

Thursday

“Becoming largely cloudy early on Thursday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading over Connacht and Ulster.

“It will be drier elsewhere with scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Thursday night

“Cloudy in the west and north with patchy light rain. Drier elsewhere with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.

Friday

“Quite cloudy to start with scattered showers mainly in the west and north. It will gradually brighten up as the day goes on, with sunny spells developing and showers easing.

“Highest temperatures of 13 degrees in the northwest to 19 degrees in the southeast in a moderate westerly breeze.

Saturday

“A warm and mainly dry day with long spells of sunshine and just a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in near calm conditions.”

