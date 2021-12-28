Met Eireann issues four day weather advisory warning of floods

Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory as Ireland will be hit with heavy rain and possible localised flooding.

The warning was issued this morning by the national forecaster.

The alert will be in place until midnight on Saturday.

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “This week will be wet across Ireland. Spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, coupled with already saturated soils may lead to localised flooding. It will be windy at times also.”

However there is a big change on the way as temperatures are set to turn unseasonably mild on New Year’s Eve and Day.

Today will start off wet in the south and east with drier conditions emerging in the west and northwest.

Sunny spells will develop as the rain clears eastwards in the morning, but a band of rain is set to push into the southwest towards the evening.

The highest temperatures will be 6 to 10 degrees.

The rain in the southwest will extend to the rest of the country, turning heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding.

The southern half of the country will see strong and gust winds. The lowest temperatures will be around 2 to 7 degrees.

Tomorrow will see more wet and windy weather with rain in Ulster and north Leinster clearing northeastwards through the morning.

It will be mostly cloudy but there will be some sunny spells in the afternoon.

Some patchy outbreaks of rain will develop over the south again in the evening.

It will be very mild for this time of the year with the highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Here is the outlook for the rest of the week:

Wednesday night

“Mostly cloudy with isolated patches of light rain or drizzle. Staying mild with temperatures not falling below 8 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate southwest winds.

Thursday

“After a mostly dry but cloudy start, rain will push up from the south across the country with some heavy falls bringing risks of localised flooding. Highest afternoon temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes freshening in the south later.

Thursday night

“Breezy at first with fresh and gusty south to southwest winds. There will be widespread rain early in the night but drier and clearer conditions will gradually spread from the south and winds will ease mostly light too. Temperatures not falling below 7 to 11 degrees.

Friday (New Year’s Eve)

“A mostly cloudy start with patchy outbreaks of rain in the west during the morning. These becoming more widespread by afternoon. Very mild with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, while moderate southerly winds will freshen later in the evening.

Saturday (New Year’s Day)

“Starting dry in the east, but wet and blustery conditions in the west will spread across the country with the rain becoming heavy at times in the southeast.

“A clearance to showers and some sunny spells will follow from the west during the afternoon. Another very mild day for the time of year with highest afternoon temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees as fresh southerly winds gradually moderate.”

