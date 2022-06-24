Met Eireann issues brutal Dublin forecast warning of thundery rain and flooding

- Advertisement -

Ireland’s hot spell is set to end with a bang as a low system will bring horrid changes.

A Status Yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms is currently in place for Munster and Connacht with Met Eireann warning “thundery downpours in some places may lead to spot flooding”. The alert is in place from 6pm this evening until 6pm tomorrow.

Today will start with cloud and patchy rain but heavier rain will spread in the afternoon followed by the occasional showers in the evening. The rain will be heavy and possibly thundery at times with a risk of spot flooding. Temperatures will be around 17 degrees.

It will be largely clear overnight with just the odd shower. The temperatures will be of 8 or 9 degrees.

It will be largely clear tomorrow with the occasional showers in the morning and afternoon which may turn thundery. Persistent rain will develop later in the evening. Temperatures will be of 16 or 17 degrees.

While there is no further forecast for Dublin, here is what the national outlook says:

Saturday night

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “There will be further spells of rain and showers across the country during Saturday night. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly or variable winds.

Sunday

“A mix of sunny spells and widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly or variable winds.

Sunday night

“A mix of clear spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Monday

“Staying unsettled with widespread showers, turning to heavier more persistent rain in the western half of the country later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with moderate southerly winds.”





