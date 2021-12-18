Met Eireann issue weather warning that Dublin drivers need to be aware of

A yellow weather warning for “dense” fog has been issued for a number of counties, including Dublin.

Foggy conditions can make driving more difficult and slowing down is advised – particularity in thick fog where visibility is poor.

The weather warning is valid from 9pm on Saturday until noon on Sunday.

The other counties affected by the weather warning are Kildare, Longford, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

Met Eireann’s weather warning read: “Areas of dense fog will form tonight in near calm conditions and will be slow to lift on Sunday morning. Poor visibility will lead to hazardous travelling conditions.”

“Valid: 21:00 Saturday 18/12/2021 to 12:00 Sunday 19/12/2021.”

The yellow warning was issued on Saturday afternoon.

