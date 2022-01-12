Met Eireann issue urgent yellow warning with ‘dense, freezing fog’ to cause driving chaos

Met Eireann have issued an urgent yellow weather warning with “dense, freezing fog” set to cause chaos in the capital.

The warning is in place from 8pm tonight until midday tomorrow.

The fog will cause hazardous conditions for those making their way home from work.

Forecasters have warned drivers that it will be difficult to see the road through the thick fog.

It will become extremely dense across parts of Leinster overnight.

The fog may linger beyond the warning period.

Met Eireann said: “Fog or freezing fog will develop this evening, becoming dense in parts of Munster and Leinster overnight leading to impaired visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

“On Thursday fog will be slow to lift and may linger locally beyond the warning period.”

Motor experts at the AA offer the following advice for driving in foggy conditions:

Use your dipped headlights at all times plus your windscreen wipers and demisters

Familiarize yourself with your front and rear fog lights. Know how to switch them on and off and use them only when appropriate.

Beware of other drivers not using headlights.

Only drive as fast as conditions allow and maintain a greater distance between you and the car in front. Tailing someone’s rear lights can give a false sense of security and is dangerous.

If the road has street lights on you probably don’t need to use your fog lights.

Be able to stop within your range of visibility. This is particularly important on motorways and dual carriageways where you’ll be travelling at speed.

