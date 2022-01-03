Met Eireann issue ice warning with freezing temperature to cause ‘treacherous travelling conditions’

Met Eireann have issued a weather warning which urges road users to be safe as ice may cause “treacherous travelling conditions”.

It’s time to get the electric blankets and hot water bottles ready as it’s set to be a cold one tonight.

The national weather forecaster has predicted that a mix of rain, sleet and snow will clear south over the country this evening and early tonight with a cold air mass following from the north.

Ice is expected to form in some areas which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The warning will be valid from 8:00pm tonight until 09:00am tomorrow morning.

Alan O’Reilly at Carlow Weather took to Twitter to share his predictions, he said: “A mix of early sunshine in many areas and heavy rain in the Northwest. Cooler air follows behind that rain also.

“As that rain moves South this evening it will turn to sleet and snow on higher ground in parts of Midlands and South.”

During this evening and early tonight, showery rain will push south over the country whilst clearer and much colder conditions will extend across northern counties as the rain clears.

Falls of sleet and hill snow are possible for a short time across parts of south Leinster and east Munster.

A cold night with frost and patches of ice forming in some areas with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.