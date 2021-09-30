Met Eireann Ireland weather warning: Storms and heavy rain on the way

The summer is well and truly over with stormy conditions predicted for next week as the miserable weather looks to take hold.

A yellow weather warning for “heavy rain” has been issued by Met Eireann in some parts of the country as well.

However, today will be relatively clear with scattered showers and dry spells before the rain starts at around 9pm.

Temperatures for the day will be somewhere between 13 to 16 degrees with “moderate” winds.

Met Eireann’s forecast read: “Some bright and dry spells today, mainly in the east and south, but it will be mostly cloudy elsewhere, with scattered showers and more persistent rain at times in the west and northwest.”

“In the early evening, rain will turn heavy in Atlantic coastal counties, extending eastwards, with some heavy falls in Connacht and west Ulster.”

Tomorrow will be somewhat similar in the East of the country with scattered showers and dry spells as well as a “fresh” blustery wind.

Me Eireann’s forecast read: “A mix of sunny spells and showers tomorrow, heaviest and most frequent over the western and half of the country with isolated thunderstorms possible. There will be good dry spells at times in eastern areas. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds.”







However, next week things could take a turn for the worst with stormy conditions predicted.

In a post on social media, Weather Alerts Ireland wrote: “Next week appears as though it could get quite stormy based on the evening ECMWF model!

“The Jet Stream is forecast to become amplified and move over Ireland. The jet stream could well pick up low pressure systems and push them towards Ireland.”

They added: “Still a fair bit away so will be interesting to see if the jet stream shifts.”

