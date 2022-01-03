Met Eireann Ireland weather snow forecast sees bitter conditions batter nation

Ireland is set to be hit by bitter conditions within the next few days after a few warm winter weeks.

Conditions are expected to be bright and breezy this morning with sunny spells and scattered showers.

The showers will merge to longer spells of rain in the evening with highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in mainly moderate southwest winds, veering northerly later as the rain clears and introducing much colder weather.

The rain will clear early tonight and it will become cold and clear with a fresh northerly wind.

The rain will turn to sleet at times over the mountains with lowest temperatures on the mercury hitting zero to plus 1 degrees with frost forming in light to moderate northerly winds.

Tomorrow is expected to be a dry and sunny day with scattered showers.

It will be noticeably colder than recent days with highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in moderate northwesterly winds, easing later and backing westerly.

Last night, Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather tweeted: “Interesting setup tomorrow night with a low system moving down country and possibly to wintry falls as it moves.

“Risk of some sleet and snow, especially on higher ground in the Midlands. High resolution weather models will have a better handle on it tomorrow morning.”

He expects to see “a mix of sunny spells and scattered heavy showers in strong breeze today with much cooler air moving in” today.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.