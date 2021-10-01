Met Eireann Ireland weather miserable weekend forecast as rain and stormy conditions expected

The summer is truly over as Met Eireann forecasts miserable weather for the weekend with stormy, unsettled conditions and plenty of rain on the way.

Tropical storm Arwen, named by the UK Met Office, looks set to be first storm of the autumn, with a status yellow gale warning in place from the national forecaster.

Gusts of up to 70mph could topple trees and potentially cause power cuts.

And a marine yellow wind warning is in place from Friday all the way through to Saturday morning as a result.

According to Weather Alerts Ireland, low pressure will leave our weather unsettled over the next few days, with “spells of heavy rain and strong winds.”

Met Eireann’s forecast reads:

“Today Friday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers, heaviest and most frequent over the western and half of the country with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds.

“Friday night will see scattered showers will continue in Atlantic counties overnight, becoming more isolated with good clear spells further east. Towards morning, showers will merge to longer spells of rain. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds.”

Meanwhile, Saturday will bring “showers or longer spells of rain” especially in the east of the country later in the day.

It will be largely cloudy but some sunshine will extend from the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of just 10 to 13 degrees. Moderate southerly winds veering westerly and freshening later in the day.

Saturday night will see scattered showers along Atlantic coasts with more persistent rain across Ulster, clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.

Sunday will see “good sunny spells coupled with blustery scattered showers and the possibility of an isolated of thunderstorms. “Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

According to Met Eireann forecasters, the unsettled weather will continue into early next week.

“Current indications suggest that there will be scattered showers and sunny spells on Monday and Tuesday with longer spells of rain later. Highest temperatures generally ranging 11 to 15 degrees with temperatures possibly picking up after Tuesday,” they said.

