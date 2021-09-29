Met Eireann Ireland weather miserable forecast as gale force winds to batter the country

Ireland will be battered by heavy rain and gale-force winds as a low-pressure system is set to hit.

Miserable conditions will result in “winds upto and possibly over 90km/h is expected in western coastal areas and further inland gusts over 70km/h” tonight, Weather Alerts Ireland warns.

They added: “Another windy night is expected Thursday night into Friday also but the models are still a little unclear on path and wind speeds at the moment.”

This morning will start off dry and sunny but the afternoon will bring rain and drizzle on the western coasts during the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Moderate westerly winds will back southerly during the day, increasing fresh to strong on Atlantic coasts during the evening.

Tonight will be “wet and blustery” with strong to near gale-force winds to hit exposed coasts. The conditions will extend eastwards through the night.

The rain will be heavy at times but will clear into the Irish Sea before morning with showers following in behind. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with scattered showers and just occasional bright or sunny spells.

A spell of showery rain will move in from the west, extending eastwards through the evening.

It’ll be milder with the highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees. Moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong on exposed coasts, will ease for a time during the afternoon.

Here is what the rest of the week is looking like:

Thursday night

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “A windy night with rain clearing eastwards but followed by blustery showers or longer spells of rain.

“Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly and increasing strong in the north and northwest.

Friday

“A day of sunny spells and showers, heaviest and most frequent over the western half of the country with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. There will be good dry spells at times in eastern areas. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees generally in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Friday night

“Scattered showers will continue in Atlantic counties overnight, becoming more isolated with good clear spells further east. Towards morning, showers will merge to longer spells of rain. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds.

Saturday

“Showers or longer spells of rain for Saturday. Largely cloudy to start the day but good sunny spells will extend from the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of just 10 to 13 degrees.

Sunday

“Good sunny spells but scattered showers persisting along with the risk of thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Early next week

“Continuing unsettled early next week. Current indications suggest that there will be scattered showers and sunny spells on Monday and Tuesday with longer spells of rain later.

“Highest temperatures generally ranging 11 to 15 degrees with temperatures possibly picking up after Tuesday.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter