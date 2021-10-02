Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast ‘strong jet stream’ to bring nasty conditions with Hurricane Sam warning

Met Eireann has warned of nasty conditions over the next few days as heavy rain will batter Ireland.

A “strong jet stream” will bring unsettled conditions and temperatures will drop considerably during the night.

The second half of the week will see remnants of Hurricane Sam, which is currently brewing in the Atlantic, hit Ireland which will lead to milder conditions for a couple of days.

The national forecaster has warned of possible weather warnings due to heavy downpours during this period.

Here’s what the weather looks like this week:

Today

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “Early this morning, rain in Connacht and Munster will spread eastwards across Ireland and will be heavy at times. It will clear later this morning with sunny spells and scattered showers following.

“This evening, prolonged showers will develop in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with moderate or fresh westerly winds.

“Tonight, showers or longer spells of rain will spread southeastwards over Ireland and will be heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

Tomorrow

“Sunday will be a blustery day with bright or sunny spells and occasional showers, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with fresh westerly winds.

“On Sunday night, showers will die out in most areas and will become confined to western coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with light moderate west to southwest breezes and fresh along the west coast.

Monday

“Monday will bring a mix of sunshine and showers. During the afternoon and evening, rain will develop in south Munster and south Leinster and will become heavy at times.

“Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

“On Monday night, there’ll be further rain in the east and southeast, possibly heavy for a time and clearing overnight.

“Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with fresh northwest breezes developing overnight.

Tuesday

“Tuesday will be a bright day with sunny spells. There’ll be a fair amount of dry weather and some scattered showers.

“Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees with moderate to fresh northwest breezes.

“Tuesday night will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells and light breezes. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Wednesday

“Current indications suggest that Wednesday will be mild and largely dry with sunny spells and light breezes. Cloud will increase in the west later with perhaps some coastal drizzle. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Thursday and Friday

“Thursday and Friday also look like they will continue mild and mainly dry with some sunshine in the east and with some rain at times near the west coast.”

