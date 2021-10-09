Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast shows stunning change as dry and settled conditions expected

Met Eireann have forecast have predicted that a high pressure system is set to move over Ireland.

Dry and settled conditions are on the cards in the coming days, although “light outbreaks” of rain are still possible in the early days of next week.

It’s cloudy and wet in Dublin but some nice sunny spells will extend from West to East through the day as rain and cloud clears.

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “Cloudy with outbreaks of rain this morning, clearing out into the Irish Sea. There will be limited bright spells through the afternoon with some patchy drizzle at times.

“But it will become brighter towards evening with some late sunshine. Highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

“A largely dry night with long clear spells with mist and fog patches will develop in Dublin tonight.

“Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in light west to northwest breezes.

“Any lingering mist and fog patches will lift tomorrow morning in the capital to give a largely dry day with sunny spells.

“Feeling fresh with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.”

