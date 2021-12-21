Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast sees White Christmas dreams shattered

For those dreaming of a White Christmas, it seems that’s off the cards since it’s expected to rain on the big day.

The national forecaster said temperatures could even hit double digits on Christmas Day.

We hope Santa brings an umbrella as the outlook for December 25 will be a mix of dry spells and showers.

There’ll be a wet start in many areas on Christmas Eve with continued outbreaks of rain. That rain will clear to the north through the day with some drier spells developing, though scattered patches of light rain and drizzle will linger.

However, with Rudolph’s help, Santa will have no problem making his way through the rain.

Christmas Day looks likely to be cloudy with spells of rain continuing for most and highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

And for the final week of 2021, further spells of rain are expected and some breezy days too. Temperatures are set to turn slightly cooler again.

But in the meantime, we should expect it to be dull and damp.

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “Another dull and cloudy day today. Staying largely dry but there is the potential for isolated drizzle patches. Highest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.”

It’s set to stay dry tonight, clear spells will develop for a time overnight but clouds will thicken again towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Tomorrow is set to be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain developing through the morning. The rain will clear to the east later in the afternoon, though occasional patches of light rain and drizzle will linger.

It will feel slightly milder with highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southeast winds.

