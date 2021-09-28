Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast says rain here to stay with spot flooding warning

The rain is here to stay for the rest of the week in Dublin as Met Eireann issued a spot flooding warning for a number of upcoming days.

Flurries of rain will still be interrupted by relatively clear skies, but those flurries will come strong and quickly.

And while the sun won’t have fully gone away either, it will definitely be significantly cooler once we reach this weekend, with temperatures potentially as low as just 10C on Saturday.

This morning, good sunny spells are expected, but they will be interrupted by scattered showers across the capital with a risk of spot flooding.

It’ll be a cool day, with highest temperatures of 12-15C with fresh southwesterly winds.

Isolated showers are expected tonight but it should remain mostly dry.

However, it’ll be a chilly one, with temperatures potentially as low as 4C.

And here is the forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: Tomorrow will be a mainly dry and sunny day. However, cloud will increase from the west during the evening as westerly winds back southerly. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday night: Becoming a wet and blustery night as rain along with fresh and gusty southerly winds, strong to near gale force on exposed coasts, extending eastwards through the night. The rain will be heavy at times. A clearance to showers will develop in western areas by morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees generally though slightly milder along southern and southwestern coasts.

Thursday: The morning will see scattered showers and hazy sunny spells but becoming cloudier as a spell of showery rain will move into the west towards midday, extending to most areas through the afternoon but possibly holding dry in the southeast till the evening. Milder than previous days with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, coolest over Ulster in mostly moderate southwesterly winds, increasing fresh at times.

Thursday night: A wet night with rain mainly over the southern half of the country and showers further north. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly later in the night.

Friday: A day of sunny spells and showers, heaviest and most frequent over the western half of the country with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. There will be good dry spells at times in eastern areas. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees generally in fresh and gusty westerly winds. Scattered showers will continue in Atlantic counties overnight, becoming more isolated with good clear spells further east. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Saturday: Showers to start the day but during the morning, outbreaks of rain will extend from the southwest reaching the northeast towards the evening. The rain will be heavy, particularly over southern coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, easing during the day.

Sunday: Overnight rain will clear eastern coastal counties during the morning, leaving a day of sunny spells and scattered showers with a risk of thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of just 10 to 13 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds developing.

Early next week: Continuing unsettled with blustery conditions for early next week. Current indications suggest that there will scattered showers and sunny spells on Monday and Tuesday with a spell of heavy rain on Monday night over the southern half of the country. Highest temperatures generally in the low to mid-teens.

