Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast says mini weekend heatwave on the cards before big change

Dubliners waking up on Saturday morning will be greeted by a welcome mini-heatwave – before autumn fully snaps into gear on Monday morning.

Saturday morning will be dull to start, with some risk of isolated showers, but it should brighten up as the day goes on, with highest temperatures of 21C and moderate southwest winds.

Tonight will also see patchy drizzle developing in parts of the capital, but for most it will remain dry, with lowest temperatures of just 14C.

That heat will persist into Sunday – though it may not be joined by as much sun.

It will be a sunny start to the morning, but cloud will creep in and there’s a big risk of heavy showers hitting Dublin by tomorrow evening, so get your weekend plans done early.

Blustery winds will keep things cool as well, with highest temperatures of 20C – the last time we’ll be seeing the mercury that high for a while..

Here is how the rest of the week is looking:

Sunday night: Heavy rain in the east will gradually clear into the Irish Sea on Sunday night, followed by a mix of clear spells and scattered showers from the west. Turning cooler with the clearance of the rain with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Monday: A much cooler and fresher day with a mix of sunny spells and heavy showers. Showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country with the potential for thunderstorms. Highest temperatures falling back to around normal for the time of year at 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Monday night: Showers will become more confined to southern and western coastal areas through Monday night, with drier and clearer spells developing elsewhere. However, it will become cloudier across the country towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Tuesday: A wet day with widespread heavy showers or longer spells of rain developing again on Tuesday. Feeling cool with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Tuesday night: The heaviest showers will gradually clear to the north on Tuesday night, leaving a mix of clear spells and scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Wednesday: Another showery day on Wednesday, with showers feeding in across the country on a moderate to fresh westerly airflow. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Further outlook: Remaining generally unsettled into next weekend with spells of rain and heavy showers at times. Staying cooler too, with temperatures in the low to mid-teens.

