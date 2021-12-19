Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast predicts hazardous road conditions as Status Yellow fog warning remains

Road users should remain cautious of the hazardous travelling conditions this morning as the Status Yellow fog warning remains.

Met Eireann issued a report saying dense patches of mist and fog will be in many Dublin areas this morning.

It will slowly clear, but may linger into the afternoon in a few areas.

Alan O’Reilly at Carlow Weather warned of the Status Yellow fog warning for Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

He said: “Areas of dense fog will form tonight in near calm conditions and will be slow to lift on Sunday morning.

“Poor visibility will lead to hazardous travelling conditions.”

Foggy conditions can make driving more difficult and slowing down is advised – particularity in thick fog where visibility is poor.

Today will be largely dry and mostly cloudy with just a few sunny breaks at times.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with light to moderate easterly breezes.

The Status Yellow warning was put in place at 9:00pm last night and will remain in place until 12:00pm today.

Tonight

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Patches of mist will develop. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with mostly light easterly breezes.

Tomorrow

Monday will continue mainly dry and mostly cloudy with mist and fog patches gradually clearing and some bright intervals developing. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

