Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast pinpoints heaviest night of rain as showers set to stay in Dublin

Met Eireann forecasters have warned of an unsettled and rainy week for the capital.

Heavy showers are on the way and are set to stay in a snap end to the country’s Indian summer.

These showers run the risk of interrupting your plans for the entire week.

Today will bring scattered showers with the chance of heavy bursts developing in places.

It will be a cloudy morning but sunny spells will develop in the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 18 or 19C.

Here is the forecast for the rest of the week.

Tonight: “Becoming largely dry with clear spells early on Tuesday night but cloud will increase later, bringing showers to parts of the north and west. Patches of mist and fog will develop in light and variable breezes and minimum temperatures will range between 9 and 13 degrees.”

Tomorrow: “Wednesday will be rather cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle at times, however most areas will see drier weather by early evening with spells of sunshine developing. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, coolest in the west and northwest in light west to northwest breezes.”

Tomorrow night: “Mostly dry with clear spells, but cloud will increase in western areas overnight with outbreaks of light rain moving into western coastal regions by morning. Light westerly winds will back southerly overnight and increase moderate to fresh on the west coast. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, mildest along the cloudier Atlantic coastline.”

Thursday: “On Thursday morning it will be dry with sunny spells across the eastern half of the country, but it will be cloudier further west with patchy rain or drizzle in coastal areas. It will become cloudier countrywide through the day, as the patchy rain or drizzle edges eastwards, however most eastern areas should hold dry. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in a moderate southerly wind, fresh along west and northwest coasts.”

Thursday night: “At present it looks like a band of rain will move in from the Atlantic on Thursday night, reaching most areas, but with the heaviest falls over the western half of the country. With the rain will come moderate to fresh southerly winds, veering westerly later in the west. A mild night with temperatures remaining above 13 or 14 degrees generally.”

Friday: “Heavy rain in the east will clear out over the Irish Sea through Friday morning with sunny spells and scattered heavy or thundery showers following from the west through the afternoon. Feeling fresher with highs of 15 to 17 degrees in a light to moderate and blustery westerly wind.”

Weekend: “There is uncertainty for the weekend, but it is likely it will continue showery into Saturday, with rain possibly moving in from the Atlantic on Sunday. Maximum temperatures remaining around 15 to 18 degrees.”

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter