Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast ‘persistent’ rain will bring brief interlude to settled conditions

Met Eireann has warned of a mixed bag weekend with sunny and rainy spells.

Today will be largely dry and cloudy with some bright or sunny spells, mainly in the east and south.

There will be some patchy drizzle on the western and northwestern coasts.

Temperatures will range between 5 and 8 degrees.

More dry and cloudy weather is expected tonight but the western and northern costs will see some patchy drizzle.

Temperatures will hit the lows of 3 to 5 degrees but it may dip a little colder locally under any clearer spells in the east and south with a touch of frost and some fog patches.

Tomorrow will be another cloudy day with some patchy drizzle in the northwest and just a few bright or sunny spells elsewhere.

The highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees are expected.

Tomorrow night will see drizzle on the western coastal fringes where it will be breezy.

Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in the west but a little colder in the east-dipping down to between -1 and 3 degrees with a touch of frost possible there with a few mist and fog patches.

Here is the forecast for the rest of the weekend:

Sunday

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “Sunday will be another dry and cloudy day for most with just occasional bright spells developing. However, there’ll be some patchy drizzle or light rain occurring in southwestern and western coastal areas, becoming persistent at times later in the day and overnight.

“Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes, fresher near Atlantic coasts.

Next week

“The early days of next week will continue mostly dry, but there will be a little patchy drizzle or light rain too, mainly in parts of the west and north.

“There will be a fair deal of cloud but some bright or sunny spells are possible at times also. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees by day, falling to between 0 and 5 degrees overnight with a slight ground frost in places.

“At the moment, it looks set to become breezy with some outbreaks of rain on Wednesday night, following again by mainly fine settled conditions and with more in the way of sunshine.”

