Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast frosty conditions as temperatures dive to subzero

Met Eireann has warned of frosty conditions as temperatures are set to plummet to subzero.

There will be patchy rain and drizzle over Leinster and Munster this morning that will gradually clear southeastwards.

Ulster and Connacht will see clearer weather.

It’ll be a mainly dry day with sunny spells and a few showers in north Ulster. The highest temperatures will be of 7 to 9 degrees.

Tonight will be cold and dry with clear spells. Frost, mist or fog are expected to develop in many areas.

It’ll be a cold night with the mercury going as low as -1 degree.

Another bright and dry day tomorrow with the highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Tomorrow night will be mainly dry with clear spells over Leinster and Munster.

It will be cloudier over Connacht and Ulster with a little patchy drizzle developing in coastal areas.

Temperatures will hit the lows of -1 to 4 degrees, coldest in Leinster and Munster with frost and some patches of mist or fog developing.

Here is the forecast for the rest of the week:

Friday

“Friday will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells and light variable breezes. There may be a little drizzle at time on west and northwest coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with light breezes.

Friday night

“Friday night will be mainly dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 5 degrees, coldest in Leinster and Munster with frost and some mist or fog patches developing.

Saturday

“Saturday will continue mainly dry. The best of the bright or sunny spells will be in Leinster and Munster. It will be cloudier in Ulster and Connacht with perhaps a little drizzle in north Ulster.

“Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with light southerly breezes. Saturday night will continue mainly dry with lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees.

Sunday

“Sunday will continue dry with bright or sunny spells, the best of these in the east and south. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Next week

“Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will continue mainly dry. There will be a fair amount of cloud and some light rain or drizzle at times near west and north coasts.

“Daytime temperatures will reach between 6 and 10 degrees. The nights will be quite cold with frost and some fog patches in places.”

