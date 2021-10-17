Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast dramatic temperature swing with thunderstorm and flood warning

Ireland will see a drastic change in temperatures as Met Eireann haave warned of a very unsettled week ahead.

Temperatures will jump to as high as 20 degrees in parts of the country on Monday before dropping to a chilly 9 degrees.

The national forecaster has also warned of the possibility of thunderstorms and spot flooding as heavy rain will take hold.

It will be mostly cloudy this morning but it will be mainly dry with some patchy light rain during the day. Temperatures will be 14 to 16 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain will develop during the evening as a wet and cloudy night is in store. It will be a mild night with temperatures not falling below 11 to 13 degrees.

Rain will clear away tomorrow morning and it will be largely dry with some bright spells and patchy light rain.

Highest temperatures will be of 16 to 17 degrees.

While there is no further forecast for Dublin, here is what the national outlook says:

Sunday night

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “A mostly dry but cloudy start but becoming breezy later with outbreaks of rain approaching from the southwest, moving into much of Munster and parts of Connacht by morning.

“Mild again, with temperatures not falling below 10 to 13 degrees. South to southeast winds will increase moderate to fresh and gusty, strong on Atlantic coasts by morning.

Monday

“Outbreaks of rain will continue to move northeastwards, clearing from the southwest during the morning with some sunny spells developing with largely dry conditions in all areas by evening.

“Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, possibly reaching 20 degrees in parts of the southwest. Moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds will moderate during the afternoon and evening.

Monday night

“A dry but cloudy start to the night for most but further outbreaks of rain will push in from the south, extending northwards overnight with heavy falls possible bringing a risk of spot flooding.

“Staying mostly dry though over much of Ulster and north Connacht. Humid and very mild with temperatures not falling below 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, fresher on coasts.

Tuesday

“Showery outbreaks of rain will continue during the day but with drier intervals at times along with good sunny spells.

“Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees generally in mostly moderate south to southwest winds. Further showery rain overnight, becoming quite heavy at times, especially in the south with the possibility of thunderstorms.

“Though there will be good dry intervals in northern areas. Cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest winds.

Wednesday

“A mix of sunny spells and showery outbreaks of rain with further risk of isolated thunderstorms. Some uncertainty in the forecast but there is the possibility of the rain being heaviest and most persistent in the southeast and east with risks of localised flooding.

“Breezy or windy for much of the day too but winds will ease later. Cooler than previous days with afternoon highs of 9 to 13 degrees.

Further outlook

“Some uncertainty in the outlook but current indications suggest that it will continue rather unsettled through the rest of the week and into the weekend with showers and spells of rain. Breezy at times too. Highest temperatures generally ranging 12 to 15 degrees, possibly reaching a bit higher over the weekend”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter