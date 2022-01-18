Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast country to bask in wonderful sunny spells before big temperature swing

Ireland is set to enjoy sunny spells and mild temperatures but there’s a big change on the way.

Temperatures will reach 11 degrees before the mercury will drop to a freezing -1 degrees this week.

Today will see outbreaks of rain in the Atlantic counties but the eastern part of the country will be drier and brighter.

The rain and drizzle will move eastwards through the afternoon and evening, whilst becoming light and patchy.

Milder than recent days with top temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

More patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle are expected tonight with some mist and fog in places.

Temperatures will be in the lows of 4 to 7 degrees.

Tomorrow will be largely dry with just a few isolated light showers.

Cloudy overall but occasional sunny spells will develop with the best chance of these across the south and east. The highest temperatures will be 7 to 9 degrees.

Here is the forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday night

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “Dry, cold and frosty with long clear spells, especially across the south and east. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees generally, but a little less cold in the west and northwest in just light northwest breezes.

Thursday

“Another largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, brightest across the south and east. Highest temperatures will range a seasonal 6 to 9 degrees in a light northwesterly breeze.

Thursday night

“Patchy drizzle will move in across west and northwest counties, otherwise continuing dry with broken cloud. Some frost will set in where clear skies persist, along with possible mist and fog. Cold with lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees.

Friday

“A dry day with sunny spells and light variable breezes. Low cloud may persist along the Atlantic coast however. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

Weekend

“High pressure will stay in place over the weekend, bringing plenty of dry and settled weather. However, patchy drizzle will affect southern and western counties, mainly closer to the coast.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter