Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast confirms ‘unusually warm’ September to continue – but rain to stay

Our “unusually warm” September is set to continue, but the rain is here to stay with it as Met Eireann gave its latest frustrating weather update this morning.

The capital will be mostly dry with a bit of cloud hanging around on this fine Wednesday morning as the summer heat still lingers, but those clouds will grow more menacing as the day goes on.

Top temperatures still should hit 20C though, so if you need to bring a jacket, make sure you bring the lightest one.

Outbreaks of rain should make land overnight, with some patches of mist to follow, and lowest temperatures of 11C – still quite a warm night for this time of year.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather noted the high September heat yesterday when he said that the average temperatures had exceeded the August ones at some weather stations.

He said: “Another mild September today with the Southeast up to 19C again today.

“The first 20 days of September have been unusually warm.

“Mean temperatures for the month so far are equal or above the August average for many stations! Help keep the early heating bills down at least.”

Here is the weather forecast for the next few days, according to Met Eireann:

THURSDAY: Thursday will be dry with sunny spells at times. It will be a fresher day with temperatures reaching 16 or 17 degrees, in a moderate westerly breeze.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Most areas will be dry with clear spells early on Thursday night. However, cloud will build in the west and will extend across the country overnight, bringing outbreaks of rain to northern and western regions. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees with light to moderate southwest winds.

FRIDAY: Friday will be largely cloudy with scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, mainly in northern and western areas. The best of any sunny spells will likely be in the southeast. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees northwest to southeast, with light to moderate west to southwest winds.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Most parts of the country will be dry on Friday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells. There will be further patchy light rain or drizzle in the northwest though. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with light southerly or variable winds. Mist and fog will develop later in the night.

SATURDAY: Saturday looks like a mostly dry day, but rather cloudy with isolated light rain or drizzle. A milder day for many with temperatures widely reaching 18 to 20 degrees, in light south to southeast breezes.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Most areas staying dry with clear spells. Southeasterly winds will generally be moderate but will freshen in western areas overnight. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks set to be a breezy day as fresh and gusty southeasterly winds develop. There will be sunny spells and showers at first, mainly in southern areas, but rain is forecast to move into the west and southwest during the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

OUTLOOK FOR NEXT WEEK: Unsettled and cooler with Atlantic depressions bringing showers, rain and breezy conditions.

