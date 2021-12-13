Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast as ‘high pressure’ to bring unexpected Christmas change

Ireland is set to freeze as temperatures will dive to subzero but there is a big change on the way.

Weather experts have issued an unusual forecast for December as high pressure will bring mild conditions in the run up to Christmas.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather said: “The GFS weather model has no rainfall from tomorrow up to Christmas Day for many areas! An area of high pressure is going to build this week and settle things down.”

Today will be a dry day with sunny spells for much of the country.

But the south and southeast will see cloudy conditions with patchy rain and drizzle.

There will be a few isolated showers in the northwest. Temperatures will be of 5 to 9 degrees.

It will be a cold night as temperatures will drop to as low as -1 degrees with a touch of frost.

It will be a dry night with good clear spells but cloud will bring some patchy drizzle towards dawn.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle for much of Connacht and Ulster.

However, Munster and Leinster will see dry conditions with some sunny spells. Temperatures will range between 8 to 11 degrees.

A Met Eireann forecaster said “high pressure” building from the southeast will bring “generally” settled conditions for the rest of the week.

Here is what the rest of the week looks like:

Tuesday night

The forecaster continued: “Generally cloudy with some clear spells in the south. Staying largely dry but light patchy rain or drizzle will push into the northwest in fresh to strong southwesterly winds.

“Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees across the north and west, colder in the south and east with lows of 4 to 6 degrees.

Wednesday

“Cloudy with outbreaks of rain developing over the northern half of the country. Staying much drier with sunny spells in the south, with just patches of drizzle. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate southwest winds.

Wednesday night

“The rain and drizzle over the northern half of the country will gradually ease as winds become light. Further south, clearer skies and light winds will allow patchy mist or fog to develop. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Thursday

“A fairly cloudy day with limited bright spells, but generally dry and calm. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.

Further outlook

“Largely cloudy for Friday and the weekend, but staying mainly dry although the odd spot of light rain or drizzle is possible. Generally, light southerly winds with temperatures staying in the high single figures.”

