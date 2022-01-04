Met Eireann Ireland issue weather warning for drivers as cold snap sets in

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for the entire country and urged drivers to slow down as icy conditions set in.

The temperature has taken a noticeable dip since the New Year and the mercury is expected to drop below freezing tonight.

There was snow and sleet falling in some paces across the country yesterday and the cold weather looks set to remain for some time.

The status yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice is set to last through “tonight and Wednesday morning” with “widespread sharp frost with icy stretches and lowest temperatures of -3 degrees in many areas may lead to some travel disruption” expected.

The warning is valid from 7pm today Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

