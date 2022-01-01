Met Eireann Ireland forecasts huge temperature drop for first week of January

Met Eireann have warned of a dramatic temperature drop this week in a return to far more seasonal weather.

Wind and rain early this week will be replaced by frost and sleet.

Today will be rainy and windy with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

It is set to stay mild tonight with the temperature not dropping below 6 degrees.

Here is the forecast for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow: “Sunday looks set to be a bright and blustery day with sunny spells and just a few showers. Maximum temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

Sunday night: “Clear spells and scattered showers overnight, some heavy and prolonged in the west and north. Minimum temperatures 5 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Monday: “Outbreaks of rain will push in across north Connacht and Ulster on Monday and it will turn colder there. Further south, there will be lots of dry weather albeit with a few showers. Maximum afternoon temperatures ranging 5 to 7 degrees in north Ulster and 8 to 11 degrees further south.

“A band of rain will push south over the country during Monday evening and early on Monday night, fizzling out as it pushes south. As the rain clear colder air and clearer air will push in from the north. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, coldest in Ulster with a touch of frost expected.

Tuesday: “A cold day on Tuesday with good spells of sunshine and just a few well-scattered showers of rain or hail. Maximum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate northwest breezes.

“A few hail or sleet showers along the north coast on Tuesday night but otherwise dry, cold and clear with widespread frost. Minimum temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees in light variable breezes.

Wednesday: “Wednesday will start cold and frosty with some patches of ice. It will be a generally dry morning but cloud will thicken from the west during the day with rain developing on Atlantic coasts during by late morning. Rain will extend nationwide later in the day.

“Maximum afternoon temperatures of around 3 to 7 degrees in the north and east but ranging 8 to 11 degrees elsewhere. Heavy rain in most areas on Wednesday night will clear into the Irish Sea around dawn. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, occurring around dawn.

Thursday: “A cold and blustery day is forecast for Thursday with sunny spells and widespread showers, some wintry in nature. Top temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in strong west or southwest winds.”

