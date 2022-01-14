Met Eireann Ireland forecast sees ‘settled weather’ dominate thanks to high pressure

Ireland is expected to be dominated by “settled weather” thanks to high pressure

It’s going to be a dry and mostly cloudy day but there will be some bright spells.

Temperatures will be 6 to 8 degrees.

Tonight will be mainly dry but rather cloudy with just occasional clearer periods.

There will be some patches of fog and drizzle near the coasts. Lowest temperatures will be 0 to 4 degrees.

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “Any mist will clear this morning and it will be a largely dry day with just isolated patches of drizzle.

WIt will be generally cloudy but a few sunny intervals will develop at times. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in a light southeast or variable breeze.

“Tonight will be largely cloudy and dry and patches of mist and fog may develop in light southeasterly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 4 or 5 degrees.

Alan O’Reilly also said that we’ll be expecting dry weather for the rest of the month: “High pressure looking dominant for rest of January, a little blip Saturday night but generally dry and calm with temperatures around normal or little above at times.”

