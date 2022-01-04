Met Eireann Ireland forecast freezing conditions and snow this week with temperatures to hit sub-zero

Temperatures are set to plummet this week as freezing conditions hit across Ireland.

Rain, hail, sleet and some snow are all on the way but there will also be dry patches and sunny spells.

Today

Met Eireann’s forecast reads: “Frost at first today will clear through this morning. Today will be dry in many areas with good spells of crisp winter sunshine.

“There will be some showers of rain or hail in northern and western counties. Cold with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in a moderate northwest wind, winds stronger near coasts of Ulster.”

Tonight

Temperatures will go below zero tonight.

“Tonight will be cold and clear with a widespread frost developing as temperatures fall to between 0 and -3 degrees.

“It will be dry with just the odd shower possible near northeastern coasts. Northwest breezes will fall light, becoming near calm in many areas.”

Tomorrow

There will be plenty of sunshine tomorrow.

“Frost and icy patches will slowly clear during the morning tomorrow, Wednesday, for another cold and dry day with plenty of sunshine. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees, with a light westerly breeze or near calm conditions.”

Rest of the week

Met Eireann have forecast “unsettled and generally cold” conditions with “heavy showers” later this week.

They said there will be “some of hail, sleet and possibly snow on higher levels.”

