Met Eireann Ireland Christmas Day forecast as weather warning in place

A Status Yellow warning is in place as parts of the country will be lashed with heavy rain and flooding.

The rain warning will be in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, and Waterford until 11 pm tonight.

A forecaster warned: “Persistant rain on Christmas Day will give totals of 30 to 50 mm. This may lead to localised flooding.”

Today will start off wet and breezy with outbreaks of rain which will be heavy in places with a risk of spot flooding.

It will be windy across Ulster and near eastern coasts with strong southeast winds.

The rain will clear in Munster and south Connacht in the early afternoon, becoming brighter with scattered showers.

But the rest of the country will see rainy conditions all day. Temperatures will be between 7 to 11 degrees.

More rain is expected tonight and it will be wet and blustery across Ulster.

Other parts of the country will see scattered showers with some clear spells. Showers will be more frequent near the Atlantic coasts.

The lows of 4 to 7 degrees are expected.

St Stephen’s Day seems to be a mixed bag with showers and sunny spells.

The north and northwest will see rain throughout the day.

Most parts of the country will have good dry spells during the afternoon with showers becoming more isolated by evening.

Temperatures will range between 7 and 10 degrees.

Sunday night

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “Lingering showers dying out becoming largely dry. Clear spells initially, however there is a risk that quite widespread areas of mist and fog will form in light southeasterly winds.

“Some rain may also push onto southern coasts before dawn. A colder night than of late with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees. Chance of frost in areas that do stay clear.”

Monday

“Some patches of fog may be slow to clear on Monday morning. Monday will be largely dry aside from a few coastal showers, and there is the chance of some light rain or drizzle at times in southern areas.

“It will be quite cloudy overall, with limited bright spells. A chillier day with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees generally, in light to moderate easterly winds.”

Monday night

“Turning wet overnight with rain spreading from the west. There will be some heavy falls, but rain will ease in most areas before morning.

“Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, becoming milder overnight. Southwest winds will freshen overnight.”

Tuesday

“A damp or wet morning in parts with lingering rain, mainly affecting the northern half of the country.

“Becoming drier during the day with some bright periods, aside from a little drizzle here or there. A milder day with highs of 8 to 12 degrees, with moderate to fresh westerly breezes.”

Tuesday night

“Dry in many areas with patchy drizzle initially and lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. However further rainfall with milder and breezier weather will sweep in from the southwest overnight to all regions.

“The rain will be heavy at times, with strong winds likely near southern coasts.”

Wednesday

“Wednesday will start wet and blustery with widespread outbreaks of rain, although currently, it looks like the afternoon and evening will be drier and clearer. Fresh to strong southwest winds will ease later in the day.

“Mild for the time of year with highs of 11 to 14 degrees. Remaining mild overnight with another spell of rain developing, becoming breezier again in parts.”