Met Eireann forecasts weekend scorcher apart from fog and mist at one time of day

The weekend is set to be a scorcher apart from a couple spells of mist and fog at specific times.

Saturday and Sunday morning will be dominated by fog and mist before the sunshine and high temperatures set in.

The mercury will almost hit highs of 20 degrees during the first weekend of summer.

Friday night will be mostly dry apart from the odd isolated shower.

Met Eireann’s forecast reads: “Apart from the odd isolated light shower, it will be dry tonight with clear spells, but with mist and fog forming. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with slack conditions or just a light variable breeze.”

Saturday

The mist and fog will clear tomorrow morning and it will be a dry bright day. There’ll be some pleasant spells of sunshine, though the sunshine will turn hazier later in the day, as cloud increases from the west. Mild; with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, highest values away from the coast, in just light variable or southeast breezes.

Sunday

Mist and fog will clear away early in the morning to leave a day in most areas with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. However it will be cloudier at times along Atlantic coastal areas with some light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest breezes. A band of rain will extend from the west overnight, with the best of any dry and clear spells in the east. Moderate southerly winds increase fresh to strong on Atlantic coasts.

