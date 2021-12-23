Met Eireann forecast ‘wet conditions’ leading up to Christmas

Met Eireann has forecast “wet and breezy conditions” leading up to the big day.

Cloudy conditions and rain are expected but temperatures will remain mild.

Today there will be highest temperatures of 9-12 degrees.

Their forecast says: “A band of light and patchy rain will move away to the north this morning as drier and brighter conditions develop from the south.

“Bright and sunny spells will extend to all areas during the afternoon with just one or two isolated showers lingering. Highs of 9 to 12 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.”

Tonight, some mist and fog will form, “mainly for the northern half of the country.”

Met Eireann said: “Cloud will slowly build from the south overnight with outbreaks of rain gradually spreading across Munster by morning.

“Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees over the northern half of the country but a milder 6 to 9 degrees further south with light to moderate southerly winds.”

Christmas Eve is set to be cloudy with highest temperatures of 8-11 degrees.

The forecast says: “A cloudy morning with outbreaks of rain slowly spreading north, reaching Ulster by the afternoon. Clearer, brighter and drier conditions will follow in from the south, extending further north as the rain clears. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.”

Met Eireann said in the lead up to Christmas, wet and breezy conditions are expected.

“Low pressure will dominate our weather in the lead up to Christmas, bringing some wet and breezy conditions. Turning milder for a time also.”

