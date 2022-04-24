Latest newsIreland

Met Eireann forecast sunny weather and warm temperatures to continue in Dublin

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Met Eireann have issued good news for Dubliners with the sunny weather set to continue over the coming days.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Temperatures will remain in the high teens entering the new week.

Read:

The new Nokia 5310 is like a nostalgic playlist

Today, Met Eireann said today will be “another mainly dry day with spells of spring sunshine”.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Laura Whitmore hits back after former Love Island star’s criticises presenter

Their forecast reads: “Highest temperatures will range from a fairly pleasant 13 to 15 degrees.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

“It will be mildest in the west, but once again feeling a little cooler along Irish Sea coasts, in mostly moderate easterly winds.”

Here is Met Eireann’s forecast for the coming days:

Read:

Met Eireann issue new weather warning with nasty change hitting Ireland

Monday

“Little change on Monday, though it will feel cooler. Overall dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with highest temperatures ranging 11 to 14 degrees, best values inland.

“Easterly breezes will be more than moderate in strength.

Tuesday

“Largely dry with sunny spells. However, a few showers are expected to break out during the day.

“Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a light or moderate easterly breeze.

Wednesday

“Another mostly dry day with some sunny spells, but with a little more cloud about for the main producing some well scattered showers.

“Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees, coolest along the east coast, in a moderate east wind.”

Read more:Outrage as Ed Sheeran Croke Park gigs coach parking moved further away from venue

Read more: Gardai launch witness appeal after woman seriously assaulted in wooded area

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleApple does the spring cleaning: remove the out-of-date apps from the Store
Next articleAirTag helps locate lost luggage
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Spotify launches video podcasts to compete with YouTube and Twitch

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
How to?

How to change the region of your Netflix account so you can watch special content

Netflix is ​​a service that offers us a wide catalog of series, movies, documentaries and more quality content,...
Ireland

Kellie Harrington partners with DSPCA ‘for the love of our beloved animals’

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington has announced a partnership with the DSPCA. The inner city native "feels very...
Ireland

Dublin Airport passengers report ‘whopper’ queue ‘longer than security line’

Visitors to Dublin Airport recently have been relieved to experience minimal delays after both terminals were lined with...