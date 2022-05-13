Met Eireann forecast sizzling weekend for Dublin before dreadful weather to hit

Time to break out some suncream as the mercury is set to hit a scorching 19 degrees in Dublin today.

However, warm and sunny conditions are not here to stay as experts fear a storm may be barrelling towards Ireland.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather said: “Still uncertainty around potential storm Monday into Tuesday. The latest charts continue to show uncertainty over the track of the storm. However, all keep the worst of the storm out in the Atlantic.”

Met Eireann has also issued a nasty forecast for next week as heavy downpours and blustery winds are set to batter the country.

Today will start off cloudy but it will become a little brighter with some hazy sunny spells developing. It will be a mostly dry day with the highs of 16 to 19 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly dry with lear spells developing this evening. The westerly winds will ease by night with lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cloudy but mostly dry with sunny intervals developing around the afternoon with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees and light winds.

While there is no further forecast for Dublin here is what the national outlook says:

Saturday night

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “Long clear spells on Saturday night with a few fog patches forming in light breezes. An isolated shower may drift in from the Irish Sea to affect some eastern counties. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light east or northeast breezes.

Sunday

“Long spells of warm sunshine are expected on Sunday with just the small chance of a few showers developing in the west on Sunday afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees generally but a little cooler on coasts as sea breezes develop.

Sunday night

“Mostly dry early on Sunday night with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. However, rain will develop in the southwest before dawn on Monday.

Monday

“Rain in the southwest will extend quickly northwards over the country on Monday, turning heavy in places with some thundery downpours possible. Drier and brighter conditions will extend from the south later in the day. A humid day with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in fresh southeast breezes

Monday night

“Dry for a time on Monday night but another spell of rain will push up from the south later in the night and it will turn quite blustery. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong southeast winds.

Tuesday

“A wet day on Tuesday with outbreaks of rain pushing up from the south. The rain will reach all areas of the country during the day with blustery southerly winds too. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

Wednesday

“Early indications for Wednesday is that it will be rather unsettled with rain, possibly heavy at times moving over the country with blustery and gusty southerly winds. Temperatures staying in the mid-teens.”

