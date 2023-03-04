messi will spend €175,000 on 35 gold iphones for his teammates

- Advertisement -

As we already know, Messi and Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup against defending champions France in a penalty shootout.

To celebrate, soccer star Lionel Messi has commissioned 35 iPhones worth 175,000 euros for each of the members of the Argentine soccer team.

According to a report these are not normal iPhones. Designed by iDesign, the terminals are adorned with 24-carat gold. In addition, each player’s name, shirt and logo of Argentina are engraved on them.

Although the Instagram post refers to the iPhone 14, the triple rear camera setup in the image suggests it could be the iPhone Pro.

According to the report, the purchase cost him a total of 175,000 euros, a miniscule amount for the footballer, who reportedly has a net worth of more than 100 million euros.

The rare gift of gold-plated iPhones was the result of a conversation between Lionel Messi and iDesign Gold CEO Ben Lyons. According to the report, Messi contacted the company right after the World Cup final, wanting to do something special and lasting for his team.

However, deciding not to go for the usual designer watches or accessories led iDesign Gold to opt for this ultra-luxe, personalized gift.