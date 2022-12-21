Messi publishes the photo with the most “likes” in the history of Instagram

- Advertisement -

The photo with the most “likes” in the history of instagram It was, until now, the image of a simple egg that was photographed in 2019. Its popularity was so great that it surpassed celebrities like Kyle Jenner by getting more than 19 million likes. Over time, the number grew and now has a total of 56 million “Likes”. This seemed like something insurmountable, but now footballer Lionel Messi has the new record and he has achieved it in just a few days.

Messi and the World Cup in Qatar became a massive trend on Instagram, reaching millions of people around the world.

So, after four years undefeated, the minimalist Instagram egg has had to give up its throne. Now Messi has not only become the soccer world champion, but he also has the photo with the most “likes” in the history of Instagram. The image of the Argentine where he comes out with the World Cup in Qatar has reached 64 million likes in less than two days, and everything indicates that this number will continue to grow.

Suddenly, Leo Messi has come to dominate the ranking of the most popular publications on Instagram. He is ahead of the iconic egg and also surpasses the photo where he is with Cristiano Ronaldo playing a game of chess. That image is part of a Louis Vuitton marketing campaign and has garnered 42 million likes.

Ranking of photos with the most “likes” on Instagram

Despite what happened, the truth is that both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are at the top of the podium of the publications with the most likes on Instagram, which is now as follows:

1.- Messi with the world cup: 62 million likes.

2.- World Record Egg: 57 million “likes”.

3.- Messi and Cristiano in the Louis Vuitton advertisement (Ronaldo’s publication): 42 million likes.

4.- Leo Messi in another photo with the world cup: 33 million.

5.- Cristiano and Georgina announcing their paternity: 32 million.

6.- Messi and Cristiano in the Louis Vuitton advertisement (Messi’s publication): 32 million likes.

7.- Cristiano after being eliminated from the World Cup: 31 million.

8.- Photo of the rapper XXXTentacion: 30 million.

9.- Messi after playing the semifinal against Croatia: 28 million.

10.- Ariana Grande’s wedding photo: 26 million.